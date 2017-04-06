Welcome to Sorrento
Sorrento makes a good base for exploring the region's highlights: to the south is the best of the peninsula’s unspoilt countryside, to the east is the Amalfi Coast, to the north lie Pompeii and other archaeological sites, and offshore lies the fabled island of Capri.
Sorrento activities
Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, Ravello Private Tour from Naples
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture.The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. The charm lies not only in the towns themselves but also in their history and rich legacy of fine churches, villas and monasteries. See below for more information.
Private Naples Shore Excursion: Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture. The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Naples port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Sorrento Farm Tour with Tastings, Pizza Making, and Limoncello
After a pickup from your Sorrento hotel in the morning (or afternoon), start your day with a visit to a local farm, Limoneto Storico 1894. Enjoy a walking tour of the citrus and olive groves, and learn about the farm’s history, production and traditional farming techniques. Then, head to the tasting room to sample the farm’s fresh products: lemonade, sliced lemons with sugar, fresh-pressed extra virgin olive oil and lemon and orange oil on homemade bread.Your next stop is Il Turziello cheese factory to watch a demonstration on how to make treccia (braided mozzarella-like cheese) and caciotta (a soft and mild regional cheese). Enjoy a tasting of fresh provolone with salami, accompanied by a glass of wine. After teasing your palate, it’s time for some classic Italian pizza. Head to Da Francesco restaurant, in the historical center of Schiazzano, for a hands-on pizza-making class. Learn how to make a typical Neapolitan pizza, and then sink your teeth into your creation, followed by homemade dessert and coffee.Back at Limoneto Storico 1894, top off your gastronomic journey with fresh limoncello, the quintessential Italian liqueur. You’ll even learn the family recipe! With a satisfied belly, relax on the journey back to your hotel.
Small-Group Capri Day Cruise from Sorrento
After a morning pickup from your Sorrento hotel, arrive at the dock to meet your skipper and board your traditional wooden boat. Set off along the gaping Gulf of Naples toward the stunning island of Capri, known for its colorful harbors, whitewashed lanes, chic boutiques and hilltop vistas over the gulf.Enjoy a sandwich and drinks on board, and pause at Marciano or Mitigliano to swim and snorkel with your provided snorkel gear. Then skirt around the island to see interesting caves, grottos and rock formations such as the White Grotto, the Natural Arch, the Green Grotto, Punta Carena Lighthouse, the Blue Grotto and the famous Faraglioni rocks.Dock on the island and enjoy three hours of free time to explore at your leisure. Go cafe hopping, sip drinks in the main square or visit impressive sights such as Villa San Michele and the hilltop Gardens of Augustus, terracing down to the sea. All food, drinks, activities and entrance fees are your own expense.After your time on Capri, board the boat and bask in the Mediterranean sun on the ride back to Sorrento.
Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Sorrento
Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.With over 40 miles (64km) of breathtaking vistas of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea from one side of the coach and endless lemon groves and pastel villas from the other, sit back and relax as you travel smoothly along the coastal roads.Marvel as you approach Positano, the first stop of your tour. Built up against the mountainside and stretching down to sea level, the village’s buildings slip toward the rocky coastline, almost cascading into the sea like a waterfall. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before returning to the coach.Next, arrive in Amalfi and enjoy some free time to soak up the sights at your leisure. Visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that stands dominant in the main square, or wander through the winding streets to browse the many shops that line them. Alternatively, enjoy an optional boat ride (own expense) from the port to Conca dei Marini, Maiori and Minori.Your final stop of the tour is in the town of Ravello. Enjoy unparalleled views of the coastline, with views of Minori and Maiori, from this charming little town. Enjoy a visit to Villa Rufolo, a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Your tour then concludes back at your Sorrento hotel in the afternoon.
Full-Day Amalfi Coast Experience from Sorrento
Following a morning pickup at your Sorrento hotel, hop aboard your comfortable coach and head out to the Amalfi Coast. Along the way, stop to capture the beautiful landscapes on camera and admire sweeping views over the pretty coastline. On arrival in Positano — your first stop of the day — enjoy an hour’s free time to explore the little town at your leisure. Discover colorful buildings cascading down to the sea, browse the traditional boutiques, take a stroll along the beach or perhaps visit the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Then, head onward through the beautiful villages of Praiano, Furore and Conca dei Marini to Amalfi. During your 2-hour stop, admire the traditional Mediterranean architecture you find and soak up the atmosphere in one of Italy's most famous coastal resort towns. Continue on to Ravello, where unparalleled views over the shoreline to Minori and Maiori await. During your 1-hour visit, explore at your own pace and take in top local attractions such as Villa Rufolo — a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Afterward, concludes your tour back at your hotel in Sorrento in the afternoon.