Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Sorrento

Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.With over 40 miles (64km) of breathtaking vistas of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea from one side of the coach and endless lemon groves and pastel villas from the other, sit back and relax as you travel smoothly along the coastal roads.Marvel as you approach Positano, the first stop of your tour. Built up against the mountainside and stretching down to sea level, the village’s buildings slip toward the rocky coastline, almost cascading into the sea like a waterfall. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before returning to the coach.Next, arrive in Amalfi and enjoy some free time to soak up the sights at your leisure. Visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that stands dominant in the main square, or wander through the winding streets to browse the many shops that line them. Alternatively, enjoy an optional boat ride (own expense) from the port to Conca dei Marini, Maiori and Minori.Your final stop of the tour is in the town of Ravello. Enjoy unparalleled views of the coastline, with views of Minori and Maiori, from this charming little town. Enjoy a visit to Villa Rufolo, a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Your tour then concludes back at your Sorrento hotel in the afternoon.