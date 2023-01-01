Dalton produces some excellent, award-winning wines. Three or four of them can be sampled for 20NIS in a log-cabin-style tasting centre (the modern production facilities are across the car park). Forty-minute tours start at 10.30am, noon and 2pm; call ahead if you can. Out back, each row of the tiny vineyard produces a different kind of grape.

Using grape varieties ranging from shiraz (syrah) to zinfandel and viognier to semillon, this estate winery produces more than 1.2 million bottles a year under the Dalton, Kna'an and Alma labels.