Adir has built a reputation for producing outstanding wines and equally good goat cheeses and for serving great dairy meals. Sampling three wines, four cheeses and the sublime goat's milk frozen yoghurt costs 35NIS. Serves breakfast (75/135NIS for one/two), brunch (150NIS for two) and lunch (quiche or a cheese platter) on a lovely patio until 2pm; reserve ahead. Adir produces about 200,000 bottles a year.