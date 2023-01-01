Safed Candles Gallery

If you’ve ever wondered how Shabbat, Havdalah and Hanukkah candles are dipped, decorated and braided, drop by to watch an expert candlemaker at work – she's often here until 4pm from Sunday to Thursday. Other waxy highlights include the world’s largest braided Havdalah candle (it’s got 180 strands) and some masterworks of kitsch: David holding aloft the severed head of Goliath, Samson battling the Philistines and a chess set that pits a line-up of well-known Hasidim against equally famous Litvaks (Misnagdim).

Situated 50m down an alley from the Ashkenazi Ari Synagogue.