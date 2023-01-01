Kadosh Dairy

Run by the Kadosh family for seven generations, this microdairy produces minuscule quantities of deliciously sharp, salty gvina Tzfatit (Tsfat-style cheese, aged for six months), as well as a variety of other cheeses, including blue cheese, kashkaval and pecorino, and homemade ice cream. You can usually watch cheese being made on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8am to 3pm. To get there from the Synagogue Quarter, follow the signs down the hill to ‘Safed Cheeze’ or 'Zefat Cheeze'.

The dairy also sells halva made with honey, stuffed grape leaves and local wines. A sampler plate with about 10 cheeses and bread – enough for a meal – costs 50NIS.