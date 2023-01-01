HaMeiri Dairy

Upper Galilee & Golan

Run by the same family for six generations, this small dairy takes about 80,000 litres of sheep’s milk a year and turns it into delicious cheeses, including soft, creamy Bulgarian cheese (aged for a full year) and a variety of gvina Tzfatit (Tsfat-style cheese, aged for six months) that’s harder, saltier and sheepier than the supermarket variety – both can be purchased at the tiny deli counter.

To get there, go all the way to the bottom of the Ma'alot Olei HaGardom staircase, turn right and walk 50m.

