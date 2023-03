A boldface Hebrew sign on the gate reads ‘entry for men only’. The reason: not fear of women but rather the fact that inside naked men are taking ritually purifying dips in the cool, somewhat turgid waters of a natural spring. According to some traditions, the spring was once used by the Ari (the great 16th-century Kabbalist); these days the site is especially popular with Breslov (Bratzlav) Hasidim.