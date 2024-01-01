Kabbalistic concepts and women’s themes in Judaism are represented in the art of Denver-born painter and glass-blower Sheva Chaya Shaiman. She sometimes does glass-blowing demonstrations – call ahead for times. Ring the bell if the door is locked. Situated across the street from the General Safed Exhibition.
Sheva Chaya Glassblowing Gallery
Upper Galilee & Golan
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.52 MILES
Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…
6.98 MILES
Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…
8.64 MILES
In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…
Upper Galilee Museum of Prehistory
19.83 MILES
Israel is home to some of the world's most important prehistoric sites, several of them in the Hula Valley. This gem of a museum, which draws…
11.65 MILES
These restored wetlands are one of the best places in Israel to see cranes, pelicans, storks and an incredible 400 other bird species. To cover the 8.5km…
27.84 MILES
Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…
23.99 MILES
Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…
12.21 MILES
Both casual strollers and experienced hikers – especially those who aren’t averse to getting wet – will find plenty to engage and challenge them in…
Nearby Upper Galilee & Golan attractions
0.01 MILES
Opened in 1952, this group gallery – housed in the desanctified, Ottoman-era Market Mosque – displays, sells and ships works by about 50 painters and…
0.02 MILES
UK-born potter Daniel Flatauer works in the English studio pottery tradition, producing tableware, kitchenware and Judaica that is both functional and…
0.06 MILES
Situated at the very bottom of Ma'alot Olei HaGardom, this platform affords views of the Kabbalists' tombs and Mt Meron.
0.07 MILES
Run by the same family for six generations, this small dairy takes about 80,000 litres of sheep’s milk a year and turns it into delicious cheeses,…
0.08 MILES
Hasidic synagogue that sings its Shabbat prayers in the mellow spiritual tradition of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. Those seeking to pray on Shabbat are welcome.
6. Tzfat Gallery of Mystical Art
0.09 MILES
Avraham Loewenthal, who hails from Detroit, is happy to explain the symbolism of his inspirational paintings and prints, whose abstract forms are rooted…
0.11 MILES
This monument recalls the role played by the homemade Davidka mortar in securing the Jewish victory in the 1948 Battle of Tsfat. Its 40kg shells were…
0.12 MILES
Decorated with Middle Eastern arches, hanging lamps and bookshelves heavy with holy texts, this synagogue – like the street it’s on – is named in…