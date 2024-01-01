Sheva Chaya Glassblowing Gallery

Upper Galilee & Golan

Kabbalistic concepts and women’s themes in Judaism are represented in the art of Denver-born painter and glass-blower Sheva Chaya Shaiman. She sometimes does glass-blowing demonstrations – call ahead for times. Ring the bell if the door is locked. Situated across the street from the General Safed Exhibition.

