Set around a centenarian fig tree and a 9m-deep cistern (visible through a glass floor panel), this collection of four galleries is one of Tsfat’s classiest – highlights include hand-woven Judaica and exquisite silver jewellery. From the rooftop patio you can see half the Galilee, from Mt Meron all the way south to Mt Tabor, with the cliffs of Amud Stream (Nahal Amud) in the depths below. Restrooms available.