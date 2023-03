Site of a well-to-do village from the 1st to the 7th centuries AD, Bar’am National Park is best known for its impressive Talmudic-period synagogue, solidly built of finely hewn limestone around 400 CE. At the top of the hill, surrounded by fields and a grove of cypress trees, stands a Maronite church that’s still used by the former residents of the Christian-Arab village of Bir’am, evacuated by the Israeli army ‘for two weeks’ during the 1948 war.