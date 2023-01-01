Yad Layeled Children’s Memorial Museum

This powerful memorial to the 1.5 million Jewish children killed in the Holocaust is housed in a circular building, intended to symbolically unify their stories. Appropriate for children aged 10 and above, the museum leads visitors through eyewitness accounts of Jewish children during WWII, including ones about hiding from the Nazis and living in concentration camps.

Audio effects are mostly in Hebrew, but the atmosphere – with subdued lighting, photographs and projections of images – is emotive, and there are video stations with survivor testimonials optionally subtitled in English.