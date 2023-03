Stroll into the Galilee of a century ago at this museum of traditional crafts, wedged into the old city's far northeastern upper ramparts. The museum is laid out like a Galilee town souq (market) of the late Ottoman period, with blacksmith, tinsmith, potter, pharmacy, dentist, goldsmith and woodworking shops, along with Damascus furnishings inlaid with pearl and bone.

The entrance is up on the Land Wall Promenade, accessible from street level via a number of staircases.