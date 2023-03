Within the history-steeped walls of the Citadel, this moderately interesting art gallery is devoted to the works of Avshalom Okashi (1916–80), an influential Israeli painter who lived in Akko for the last half of his life. It also puts on exhibitions of contemporary art.

There are two entrances: through the Citadel (which includes the Okashi gallery in the Citadel ticket price) or by paying the full ticket price at an entrance on Al Jazzar St, opposite the mosque.