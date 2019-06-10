Akko's crowning attractions are the stone-vaulted Knights' Halls. Wandering these echoing chambers gives captivating insights into the medieval knights who once patrolled, dined and prayed here. An audio guide (included in the ticket price) evokes the sounds and smells of life in the citadel, built 800 years ago by the Hospitallers (a monastic military order). The Beautiful Hall, where pilgrims en route to the Holy Land were welcomed, is most impressively preserved.

Elsewhere, 13th-century tombs are displayed in the crypt of St John's Church, and graffiti of Christian symbols, left by pilgrims, is still visible at the intersection of two excavated main streets.