Built in 1780 by Al Jazzar and in use until the 1940s, this richly ornamented marble and tile hammam now plays host to a 30-minute multimedia show about its last bathhouse attendant, sprinkled with insights into daily life in Ottoman Akko. The show is cheesy but raises a wry smile, leading headphone-clad visitors around various chambers while re-creating the sights and sounds of the hammam.

Audio guides are available in eight languages.