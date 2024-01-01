Baha’i Holy Site

Akko

Near the western edge of the walled city, this building is where Baha’ullah wrote the Baha’i book of laws in the 1870s. It is closed to the public.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shrine of the Bab and lower terraces at the Bahai World Center in Haifa, Israel.

    Baha’i Gardens

    8.98 MILES

    These formal gardens flowing down 19 steep terraces to a resplendent domed shrine – the final resting place of the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith –…

  • 500649340 2015; 4847930; Annunciation; Architecture; Basilica; Basilica of the Annunciation; Christianity; Church; Church of the Annunciation; Courtyard; Dome; Galillee; Horizontal; Israel; Middle Eastern Culture; Nazareth - Israel; No People; Orthodox; Orthodox Church; Outdoors; Palestinian; Photography; Religion; Spirituality; Travel; Exterior of the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    20.22 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

  • Magnificent monastery surrounded by columns and slender tall palms and cypresses. The Church of the Beatitudes is a Catholic church of the Italian Franciscan convent on the Mount of Beatitudes. ; Shutterstock ID 2170188309; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2170188309

    Mount of the Beatitudes

    28.56 MILES

    Since at least the 4th century, this landscaped hillside is believed to be where Jesus delivered his Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5–7), whose opening…

  • GINOSAR, ISRAEL, SEPTEMBER 15, 2018: An ancient wooden boat found in Ginosar, Israel; Shutterstock ID 1323755573; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 1323755573

    Ancient Galilee Boat

    27.12 MILES

    In 1986, when the level of the Sea of Galilee was particularly low, a local fisherman made an extraordinary discovery: the remains of a wooden boat later…

  • The Cave of the Coffins facade, Bet She'arim National Park, Israel.

    Beit She’arim National Park

    15.41 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

  • A sea cave at Rosh Hanikra, Israel.

    Rosh HaNikra Grottoes

    11.9 MILES

    Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…

  • An ancient Roman era main street in Tzipori National Park.

    Tzipori National Park

    17.29 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

  • The Hecht Museum, located on the grounds of the University of Haifa.

    Hecht Museum

    11.3 MILES

    This university campus museum showcases engrossing archaeological finds such as well-restored mosaics and troves of ancient coins, but the pièce de…

Nearby Akko attractions

1. St George's Church

0.07 MILES

This Greek Orthodox Church dates from the early Ottoman period, though it was built on an earlier Crusader church. Entering the courtyard, immediately on…

2. Hammam Al Pasha

0.14 MILES

Built in 1780 by Al Jazzar and in use until the 1940s, this richly ornamented marble and tile hammam now plays host to a 30-minute multimedia show about…

3. Khan Ash Shune

0.15 MILES

One of the old city's four caravanserais, this old granary inn from the 18th century is located a few steps west of the eastern entrance to the Templars'…

4. Templars' Tunnel

0.16 MILES

This extraordinary underground passageway, 350m long, was built by the Knights Templar (a Christian military order) to connect their main fortress, just…

5. Khan Al Umdan

0.17 MILES

The grandest of old Akko's four large khans (caravanserais) is the 18th-century Khan Al Umdan, easily recognisable thanks to its square Ottoman clock…

6. Khan Al Franj

0.18 MILES

Built by merchants in the mid-16th century, the courtyard of this former caravanserai – the oldest in Akko – is accessible through an open archway.

7. Sinan Pasha Mosque

0.19 MILES

Thought to be the earliest mosque in Akko, the so-called 'Sea Mosque’ dates to the 16th-century, though the current turquoise-domed structure was built in…

8. Okashi Art Museum

0.2 MILES

Within the history-steeped walls of the Citadel, this moderately interesting art gallery is devoted to the works of Avshalom Okashi (1916–80), an…