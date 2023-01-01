Beit Lohamei HaGeta’ot

Founded in 1949, the same year as the kibbutz, the world's first Holocaust museum focuses on the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The kibbutz founders considered it their duty to future generations to document the bravery of partisan fighters. The resulting museum provides an excellent account through dioramas, video testimonials and slideshows of artworks created by inhabitants of the Warsaw Ghetto, though its layout isn't always intuitive.

Rotating exhibitions treat subjects as varied as local art, the psychology behind Nazi ideology, or give a cultural history of Jewish communities around Europe.