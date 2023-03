At the far end of the Baha’i Gardens is the Shrine of Baha’ullah, the simple and serene final resting place of the Baha’i faith’s founder. For both men and women, knees and shoulders must be covered.

Next to the shrine is Bahji House, where Baha’ullah lived from 1879 to 1892; it is only open to Baha’i pilgrims.