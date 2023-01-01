Shrine of Abu Ibrahim

This square little building is fronted with Jerusalem stone and topped with a small red dome. The shrine is dedicated to Abu Ibrahim, who the Druze believe the soul of Elijah was reincarnated in. Both men and women must be modestly dressed, including long sleeves, and must remove their shoes (place them on the shelf at the door). To get there, follow the signs to 'Holy Place'.

As you walk south along the main shopping street (Rte 672), the road does a 90-degree turn to the left, ie southeast); turn right (west) – the shrine is about 600m along.