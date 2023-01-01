Janco–Dada Museum

Glimpse into the creative mind of Marcel Janco at this 1983-built museum dedicated to his life and works. It was Janco’s idea to establish this community of artists and you can see the art of Israel’s most famous Dadaist in the permanent collection, as well as guest exhibitions by local artists.

The wonderfully weird highlight is the downstairs Dada Lab, a surreal, hands-on space for kids to get creative, dress up and get a little bit messy.

The museum also serves as an occasional performance venue.