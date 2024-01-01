Nisco Museum

North Coast

This offbeat collection of mechanical music instruments was assembled by New York–born Nisan Cohen, who's happy to play records from his Yiddish music archive on a vintage Victrola. Tours begin on the hour. It's situated a few hundred metres down the hill (towards Rte 4) from the gate to Ein Hod.

  • Shrine of the Bab and lower terraces at the Bahai World Center in Haifa, Israel.

    Baha’i Gardens

    7.52 MILES

    These formal gardens flowing down 19 steep terraces to a resplendent domed shrine – the final resting place of the prophet-herald of the Baha’i faith –…

  • 500649340 2015; 4847930; Annunciation; Architecture; Basilica; Basilica of the Annunciation; Christianity; Church; Church of the Annunciation; Courtyard; Dome; Galillee; Horizontal; Israel; Middle Eastern Culture; Nazareth - Israel; No People; Orthodox; Orthodox Church; Outdoors; Palestinian; Photography; Religion; Spirituality; Travel; Exterior of the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    18.46 MILES

    Dominating the Old City’s skyline is the lantern-topped cupola of this Franciscan-run Roman Catholic basilica, an audacious modernist structure that’s…

  • The Cave of the Coffins facade, Bet She'arim National Park, Israel.

    Beit She’arim National Park

    8.66 MILES

    Nestled between Mt Carmel and Lower Galilee, spellbinding Beit She’arim is pitted with ancient catacombs, many of which you can enter. In the 2nd century…

  • A sea cave at Rosh Hanikra, Israel.

    Rosh HaNikra Grottoes

    27.78 MILES

    Bone-white limestone cliffs seem to burst from the deep blue sea at this geological beauty spot straddling the Israel–Lebanon border. A cable car descends…

  • An ancient Roman era main street in Tzipori National Park.

    Tzipori National Park

    18.01 MILES

    In ancient times, Tzipori was a prosperous and well-endowed city with stone-paved roadways (you can still see the ruts left by Roman wagons), a…

  • The Hecht Museum, located on the grounds of the University of Haifa.

    Hecht Museum

    4.72 MILES

    This university campus museum showcases engrossing archaeological finds such as well-restored mosaics and troves of ancient coins, but the pièce de…

  • International centre Mary of Nazareth located in the old city in Nazareth, Israel.

    Centre International Marie de Nazareth

    18.48 MILES

    Almost across the street from the Basilica of the Annunciation, this stunning complex is run by Chemin Neuf, a Roman Catholic community based in France,…

  • Сomplex of underground halls, which was built and used by the Knights Hospitaller, Acre, Israel.

    Knights' Halls

    16.11 MILES

    Akko's crowning attractions are the stone-vaulted Knights' Halls. Wandering these echoing chambers gives captivating insights into the medieval knights…

Nearby North Coast attractions

1. Ein Hod Gallery

0.12 MILES

A good intro to Ein Hod's artistic community is this gallery of local sculptures and paintings. The exhibition space dates to 1953, when the creative…

2. Janco–Dada Museum

0.16 MILES

Glimpse into the creative mind of Marcel Janco at this 1983-built museum dedicated to his life and works. It was Janco’s idea to establish this community…

3. Studio Magal

0.25 MILES

Ceramics (including Judaica), mosaics and expressionist paintings (oil and watercolour), the latter by Ben-Tzion Magal (1908–99).

4. Atlit Detention Camp

2 MILES

In 1939, as the situation of the Jews of Europe became increasingly dire, the British government issued a white paper limiting Jewish immigration to…

5. Atlit

2.29 MILES

With brown-sugar sand and stiff breezes, Atlit is graced by good waves – but it's a shame about the backdrop of pylons and cranes (gaze towards the ruined…

6. Crusader Castle

2.61 MILES

The wreck of a once-imposing Crusader castle, known in Latin as Castrum Pergrinorum and in French as Château Pèlerin (Pilgrims’ Castle), sits on a…

7. Beit Oliphant

3.56 MILES

Signposted as Beit Druze, this was the home of the Christian and early Zionist Sir Laurence Oliphant and his wife Alice between 1882 and 1887. The…

8. Shrine of Abu Ibrahim

3.59 MILES

This square little building is fronted with Jerusalem stone and topped with a small red dome. The shrine is dedicated to Abu Ibrahim, who the Druze…