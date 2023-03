In the Early Bronze Age (3100–2650 BCE), Tel Arad was the site of an Early Canaanite walled city whose remains can still be seen. After being uninhabited for some 1500 years, this spot was resettled by the Israelites starting in the 11th century BCE. The city was again destroyed in the early 6th century BCE, this time by the Babylonians. Highlights include the remains of an Israelite temple. Situated 39km east of Be'er Sheva.