Declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2005 (along with two other ancient cities in the Galilee, Hatzor and Megiddo), Tel Be'er Sheva was an important fortified city during the early Israelite period (10th century BCE). A superb example of biblical-era urban planning, it had a sophisticated water-collecting system that included a five-chamber cistern hewn into the bedrock, for use in times of siege. The site is 7km east of Be’er Sheva, next to the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva (turn off just before the welcome arch).

During WWI, British forces captured a Turkish artillery position atop Tel Be'er Sheva thanks to the bravery of the 11th North Auckland Mounted Rifles.

The site is linked to Be'er Sheva's central bus station by Metropoline buses 10 and 15 (4.80NIS, 30 minutes, once or twice an hour).