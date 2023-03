A good introduction to Bedouin life in the Negev. Exhibits include traditional clothes, household utensils, carpets, tools and jewellery as well as photographs. There's also a hospitality tent where visitors can sit with a local Bedouin, drink coffee and talk. Situated in the Joe Alon Center, which is 27km northeast of Be'er Sheva, behind (ie just west of) Kibbutz Lahav; entry includes an audio guide.