Established in 1991 to provide income for Bedouin women and to preserve traditional wool spinning and hand-loom weaving techniques, this social enterprise conducts tours (reserve in advance) and sells the beautiful carpets, cushions and accessories that are produced by its members. Situated 18km northeast of Be'er Sheva, in the Bedouin village of Lakiya (Laqya). Follow the signs to 'Negev Weaving'; the site is behind the yellow-domed Abu Bakr Mosque.