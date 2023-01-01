Turkish Railway Station

Built in 1915, the train station compound now houses a fascinating photo exhibit on Ottoman- and Mandate-era Be'er Sheva, including the town's capture by Anzac cavalry during WWI. You can also see a steam engine of the type that operated on the Be'er Sheva line until 1958 and visit an interactive mini-museum, a luxurious lounge car from 1922 and a Turkish WWI memorial built in 2002. The ticket counter can supply maps and visitors information on Be'er Sheva.