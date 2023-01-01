Be'er Avraham

According to the Bible, Be'er Sheva is where God appeared to Abraham (Genesis 26:23–25) and where Abraham made his covenant with Avimelech (Genesis 21:25–34) – that's why this visitors centre focuses on the life and times of the patriarch of the three Abrahamic religions.

There is no evidence that Abraham ever visited the courtyard's well, restored in the Ottoman era, but he is very present in the 45- to 60-minute tour, which includes a 15-minute audiovisual presentation (available in Hebrew and English, with subtitles in seven languages). Situated at the southeastern edge of the old city.