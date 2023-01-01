Wadi Arugot

Ein Gedi

Wadi Arugot in Ein Gedi Nature reserve, Israel. One of the largest streams in the Judean desert. Picturesque Hidden waterfall is popular destination for hikers in the valley.; Shutterstock ID 637434220; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Dead Sea Online Update

Shutterstock / Ivan Hlobej

Generally less crowded but no less lovely than Wadi David, Wadi Arugot has a couple of streamside trails, rich in vegetation, that afford hikers an excellent introduction to the oasis' geography and ecosystems. Some routes are quite challenging, especially so in the midday heat. Most people linger in the small pools rather than push themselves to the top.

Hikers must leave the upper reaches of Wadi Arugot (Nahal Arugot), ie the area above the Hidden Waterfall (HaMapal HaNistar), including the Upper Pools (HaBreichot HaElyonot), by 2pm (3pm during daylight savings time) to exit the reserve by closing time. The Wadi Arugot ticket office complex, a 20- to 30-minute walk (or a five-minute drive) from the Wadi David car park, has free lockers, a small refreshment counter with ice cream and cold drinks, and a shop that sells SPNI 1:50,000-scale trail maps.

Suggest an Edit