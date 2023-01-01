Generally less crowded but no less lovely than Wadi David, Wadi Arugot has a couple of streamside trails, rich in vegetation, that afford hikers an excellent introduction to the oasis' geography and ecosystems. Some routes are quite challenging, especially so in the midday heat. Most people linger in the small pools rather than push themselves to the top.

Hikers must leave the upper reaches of Wadi Arugot (Nahal Arugot), ie the area above the Hidden Waterfall (HaMapal HaNistar), including the Upper Pools (HaBreichot HaElyonot), by 2pm (3pm during daylight savings time) to exit the reserve by closing time. The Wadi Arugot ticket office complex, a 20- to 30-minute walk (or a five-minute drive) from the Wadi David car park, has free lockers, a small refreshment counter with ice cream and cold drinks, and a shop that sells SPNI 1:50,000-scale trail maps.