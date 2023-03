Situated about midway between the Wadi David and Wadi Arugot ticket offices, this 5th-century-CE synagogue sports a superb mosaic floor decorated with the 12 signs of the Zodiac and three Aramaic inscriptions, one of which calls down a curse on anyone who is quarrelsome, slanderous or larcenous. A small model of the synagogue as it looked 1600 years ago was added in 2016.

Excavations are still ongoing, and the construction of a small shop is in the works.