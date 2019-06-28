Mujib Biosphere Reserve

This wonderful reserve, which ranges from an altitude of 900m above sea level to 400m below, was originally established by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) for the captive breeding of the Nubian ibex. In addition, it also supports a surprising variety of more than 400 species of plants, 186 species of birds and 250 animal species, including the Syrian wolf and striped hyena.

It’s also an important staging post for migratory birds travelling between Africa and Europe. The reserve faces the challenge of an increasingly drying region, but it’s encouraging to see parties of schoolchildren here, as the future of Jordan’s ecological heritage is in their hands.