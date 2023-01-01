Dead Sea Museum

For a solid introduction to the geology, history and environment of the Dead Sea, spare an hour for this museum.

Drive the roads in the area and you’ll notice the rich pattern, texture and hue of the exposed rocks alongside the road. This is particularly the case on the Dead Sea Parkway, which extends above the Dead Sea Panorama to Hammamat Ma’in and Madaba, and below to the Dead Sea Highway. Along the cut of the steepest section of road, rich layers of sedimentary rock create natural murals that add to the beauty of the journey. You can identify and touch specimens of this geological treasure in the museum.