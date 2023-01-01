This public facility goes under the full title of Amman Beach Tourism Resort, Restaurant & Pools. The beach, 2km south of the main resort strip, gives affordable access to the Dead Sea. The grounds are attractively landscaped and the beach is clean, with sun umbrellas and freshwater showers.

Locals generally swim fully clothed, though foreigners shouldn’t feel uncomfortable in a modest swimming costume. Solo women may attract less unwanted attention in shorts and a T-shirt.

There are also a number of swimming pools, a restaurant, some drinks stalls, basketball courts and a small amusement park. It gets very busy at weekends (especially Friday afternoon and Saturday morning).