Running the length of Ein Bokek's hotel zone, this broad, clean beach – refurbished as a free, fully public amenity – is gloriously sandy. Arguably, the best Dead Sea beach in Israel, it has an attractive promenade, lifeguards (7am to 6pm, to 4pm in winter), shade shelters, open-air showers, gym equipment, changing rooms, bathrooms and night-time lighting. Facilities such as beach chairs are reserved for hotel guests.