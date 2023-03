Near the start of the climb up to Lot's Cave is the literally titled Lowest Point on Earth Museum. Shaped like a giant stone comma, it contains beautifully displayed remains excavated from the site, including mosaics, 4500-year-old pottery and ancient textiles. Other displays explain the area's importance for sugar production during the Mamluk period, and artefacts that bring the region's story up to the Bedouin tribes of today.