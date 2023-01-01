Mamshit National Park

The smallest but best-preserved Nabataean city in Israel, Mamshit was established in the 1st century BCE; in the 4th century, it became the only fully walled Nabataean city in the Negev. The excavations include ancient reservoirs, watchtowers, two 4th-century churches, and Roman and Byzantine cemeteries. One highlight is the large mosaic floor in the courtyard of the Church of St Nilus.

Mamshit is on Rte 25, about 8km southeast of Dimona. Any bus heading from Be'er Sheva to Eilat via Dimona can drop you at the site's 1km-long access road.