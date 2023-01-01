At the the Boker Valley Vineyards Farm, run by a friendly Israeli-Dutch family, the heady aromas of red wine permeate the cooperative wine cellar, where you can taste seven local wines for 25NIS (free if you purchase a bottle). They also grow wine grapes, olives and fruit (for jams), and sell local products, including cheese. Situated 5km north of Kibbutz Sde Boker on Rte 40, on the west side of the highway between the Telalim and Halukim Junctions.

Five rustic but comfortable wooden cabins (double from US$165, family from US$270) are scattered on a rocky hillside, each with space for two to five, a hammock, a small kitchenette and an outdoor barbecue area. Guests love the spa-bath hut and the lavish home-cooked breakfasts.