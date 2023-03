This winery was established in 1999 in association with the Hebrew University's School of Agriculture in Rehovot to test the possibility of growing wine grapes with brackish water. Winemaker Zvi Remak, who hails from San Francisco, concentrates on making handcrafted, barrel-aged red wines from cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes. You can taste his wines at a stand in the visitor centre next to Ben-Gurion's Desert Home.