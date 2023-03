Sometimes described as Israel’s very own grand canyon, Makhtesh Ramon is the largest protected area in Israel and is home to a huge number of hiking, cycling and horse-riding trails, as well as cliffs offering rappelling opportunities. About 300m deep, 9km wide and 40km long, it features multicoloured sandstone, volcanic rock and fossils.

From Mitzpe Ramon, the best views are from the hanging lookout 300m south of the Makhtesh Ramon Visitors Center.