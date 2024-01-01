Nana Winery

Mitzpe Ramon

Nana is a high-altitude winery, set some 800m above sea level atop Mt Ramon. This location, in the middle of the Negev desert, overlooking the Mahktesh Ramon crater, makes for an unusual but inspiring place to cultivate grapes. Visitors can book winemaking tours and lectures in advance and enjoy tasting their cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and châtein blanc drops.

