Nana Winery

Nana is a high-altitude winery, set some 800m above sea level atop Mt Ramon. This location, in the middle of the Negev desert, overlooking the Mahktesh Ramon crater, makes for an unusual but inspiring place to cultivate grapes. Visitors can book winemaking tours and lectures in advance and enjoy tasting their cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and châtein blanc drops.
4.96 MILES
Sometimes described as Israel’s very own grand canyon, Makhtesh Ramon is the largest protected area in Israel and is home to a huge number of hiking,…
15.85 MILES
En (Ein) Avdat comes as a huge surprise in this otherwise bone-dry desert: a year-round, freshwater spring that miraculously flows over a waterfall and…
13.4 MILES
Dominating the surrounding desert, the beautifully preserved ancient Nabataean city of Avdat served as a caravan stop on the road from Petra to the…
20.05 MILES
One of the most gloriously isolated spots in Israel, Shivta was founded during the early Roman period (1st century BCE). Its well-preserved ruins –…
17.58 MILES
In his will, Israel's founding father asked that the unassuming kibbutz quarters where he lived with his wife Paula remain exactly as he left them, and…
15.77 MILES
The graves of David (1886–1973) and Paula (1892–1968) Ben-Gurion lie in a spectacular clifftop setting overlooking sublimely beautiful Wadi Tzin (Zin)…
14.39 MILES
Nestled in a valley richly planted with olive and other fruit trees, surrounded by stony Negev slopes, this family-run boutique winery was built on the…
1.9 MILES
This pocket-sized wildlife park is an excellent place to see desert creatures you're unlikely to encounter in the wild because they are either nocturnal,…
1.52 MILES
Run by a friendly family from Dagestan, this one-room museum has exhibits and demonstrations on the weaving and tying techniques used to make the…
1.96 MILES
Affords spectacular views of Makhtesh Ramon. Ibexes often wander along the cliff rim around here
2.03 MILES
Perched on the makhtesh rim, this visitor centre has extremely helpful staff who are willing and able to answer questions about the Makhtesh Ramon Nature…
