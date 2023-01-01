This pocket-sized wildlife park is an excellent place to see desert creatures you're unlikely to encounter in the wild because they are either nocturnal, endangered or both. The animals who live here – all of them rescues – include snakes (most of them venomous), scorpions, tortoises, rodents (eg the fat sand rat), lizards (eg spiny-tail), hedgehogs, porcupines and owls. A short film (in four languages) looks at how nature finds ways to survive even in the harshest conditions.

Bring your Ramon Visitors Center ticket to get a 25% discount.