Makhtesh Ramon Visitors Center

Perched on the makhtesh rim, this visitor centre has extremely helpful staff who are willing and able to answer questions about the Makhtesh Ramon Nature Reserve, its habitats and its outdoor activities. Most of the museum – not a must-see destination by any means – serves as a memorial for Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, though the last section and several films focus on the makhtesh's geography and natural history. One-hour tours, some in English, begin every 15 minutes.