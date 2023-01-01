Carmey Avdat Winery

Nestled in a valley richly planted with olive and other fruit trees, surrounded by stony Negev slopes, this family-run boutique winery was built on the ruins of an ancient agricultural settlement. Founded in 1998, is now produces rosé, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and a cabernet sauvignon/merlot blend. Cheeses and other local products can be purchased in the shop.

This is a lovely spot to spend a few nights. The six rustic cabins (double US$156 to US$237) – four with gravel floors – come with fine desert views, a kitchen and a private dipping pool. Breakfast is delivered to guests.