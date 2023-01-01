So irresistible is the pull of this sparkling stretch of coast that nonconformist activist Eli Avivi declared it an independent state in 1971, irritating Israeli authorities as he drew the boundary lines of his own Elysian retreat. Sadly its future is in doubt as Avivi passed away in May 2018, but for now, visitors can still visit the leafy compound. The centrepiece is a thrillingly odd museum of antiquities, costumed mannequins, animal skeletons, and newspaper clippings and video (Hebrew only) about Akhzivland. Follow 'Eli Avivi' signs near Akhziv National Park.

The former Arab village on this site, Az Zib, was left empty when residents fled in 1948. Eli Avivi decided to set up a kibbutz on this spot in 1952, which quickly gathered pace as a hippie retreat with utopian ideals, even attracting famous visitors such as Sophia Loren during the 1960s.

Avivi began to clash with Israeli authorities, who initially wanted to turn this strategic slip of coast into a military base. The defining moment came when the government decided to create Akhziv National Park. Avivi held firm, refusing to give up his land; and when the Israeli authorities fenced him off from his beloved beach, he renounced Israeli citizenship and Akhzivland was born – complete with mermaid flag and passport stamps.

Call ahead about staying in one of the on-site rooms or camping in the yard.