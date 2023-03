About 5km north of Nahariya, Akhziv National Park has broad lawns, traces of a Phoenician port, and a small, shallow, family-friendly beach. Changing rooms are situated on and around a little hill, formerly the site of an Arab village whose residents fled in 1948. A few hundred metres south is a much longer and wider beach with sunshades, showers and a snack bar.

It's possible to stay the night in a tent, campervan or simple en suite bungalow, at the attractive campground overlooking the water.