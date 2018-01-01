Welcome to Nazareth
According to the New Testament, it was in Nazareth (Al Naasira in Arabic, Natzrat or Natzeret in Hebrew) that the Angel Gabriel appeared to Mary to inform her that she would conceive and give birth to the Son of God, an event known as the Annunciation (Luke 1:26–38).
Everything in Nazareth is open for business on the Jewish Sabbath (Friday night and Saturday). On Sunday, however, stores and most restaurants are closed.
Nazareth, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Set off from Tel Aviv in your air-conditioned coach to the town of Nazareth, where you will visit popular Holy Land sites such as the Church of the Annunciation (where the Angel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary) and the Church of St Joseph’s Carpentry.Continuing north through the small village of Kafer Kana, your Holy Land day trip passes the Church of the Multiplication by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes and the feeding of the 5,000 took place.Stop on the shores of the Sea of Galilee to explore the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and discover the ruins of the celebrated great Synagogue where Jesus first taught his followers.Finally, travel via the coastal city of Tiberias to reach Yardenit – a sacred site at the southern end of the Sea of Galilee where the River Jordan flows down to meet the Dead Sea. Many Christian visitors to the region feel a deep connection to the River Jordan; as such it is possible to be baptized here, as part of the tour. Passing the stunning Mt. Tabor, your tour returns to Tel Aviv.Whatever your religion, no trip to Israel is complete without seeing these Holy Land places of such historical and cultural importance!
