Haifa Shore Excursion: Nazareth and Galilee Day Trip

While your ship is at Haifa Port, meet your guide at the port side and settle into your air-conditioned minivan for your full-day tour.As you leave Haifa, admire views of UNESCO-listed Baha’i Gardens, a cascade of garden terraces set around the burial monument of the founder of the Babism faith. Then, continue through the Carmel mountains to Nazareth as your guide recounts stories that link the city to Jesus' childhood. After roughly an hour, arrive in Nazareth itself and visit the Church of the Annunciation — where the Angel Gabriel is said to have appeared to the Virgin Mary. Then, pass through Kfar Kana (Cana), the town made famous as the site of Jesus' ‘water into wine’ story, and stop at the baptismal site of Yarendit on the Jordan River. Take in views of baptisms taking place on the riverbanks, before you continue to the Sea of Galilee.In the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, explore the ruins of a synagogue where Jesus is thought to have preached. Hear how the village has been long revered as the seat of Jesus’ ministry in Galilee, and listen to tales that originated about Jesus in the area. From Capernaum, continue to Tabgha, site of one of the most famous New Testament stories — ‘the feeding of the 5,000.’ Head inside Tabgha’s Church of the Multiplication, and admire the 5th-century mosaic that depicts two fishes and a bread basket, in honor of the tale.Stop to see the Mount of Beatitudes, the believed site of the Sermon on the Mount, and gaze out over the sparkling Galilee waters. If time allows, pay a visit to a traditional kibbutz (communal farm) to see the residents at work and learn about this form of communal living and agriculture that’s unique to Israel.Your tour then ends back at Haifa port.Please note: Visits to the sites mentioned are dependent on accessibility, religious festivals, queues and time constraints on the day of your tour. The order of sites visited, as described above, may also be subject to change on the day.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Haifa Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.