Welcome to Glens of Antrim
Two waymarked footpaths traverse the region: the Ulster Way sticks close to the sea, passing through all the coastal villages, while the 32km Moyle Way runs inland across the high plateau from Glenariff Forest Park to Ballycastle.
Northern Ireland Rail Tour with Giant's Causeway from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Connolly Station you'll travel by train to Belfast (light breakfast available onboard). Upon arrival in Belfast, your coach tour will head to the famous Antrim Coast Road, crossing the lovely Glens of Antrim en route to Ballycastle and the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge. From here, you can glimpse the Scottish coast on a clear day. Note that the bridge is open from March to October only and there's a small local charge if you cross the bridge.Next, you'll continue to the stunning Giant's Causeway, renowned for its polygonal basalt columns. It's fun to walk around, so be sure to wear good walking shoes!After making a photo stop at historic Dunluce Castle, it's time to return to Belfast to catch your train to Dublin Connolly Station (snacks available)
Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Belfast
Cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge for free when it is open! Other Belfast companies will charge you extra on the day for that! Your tour is designed to visit as many sights as possible in one day, so you'll have chance to stop along the way to admire the Dark Hedges, a key filming location for hit TV series Game of Thrones, for 10 - 15 minutes. The trees were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their Gracehill Manor. It is now very well known to amateur photographers. You will then get to enjoy a quick visit to the striking ruins of Dunluce Castle, one of the most beautiful castle ruins in Northern Ireland, before continuing to the Giant's Causeway. This is a 5-min photo stop. Next, enjoy around 1.5 hours to marvel at the spectacular landscapes at the Giant's Causeway, made up of some 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, formed by ancient volcanic eruptions. It has often been described as the 8th wonder of the world. You will see why once you have visited the place. This is one of the world's greatest natural attractions. Continue along the coast to the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, a 66-foot (20-meter) long bridge that crosses the Atlantic Ocean, linking the mainland to the Carrick-a-rede Island. You'll have around 1 hour and 20 minutes to explore, which is plenty of time to brave the bridge crossing or hike along the coast, enjoying views of nearby Sheep Island and the Mull of Kintyre. When the weather is nice and the bridge is open, you will get to cross the Rope Bridge without paying anything extra. We will be driving along the famous coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle where you will enjoy a fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island and maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. Make a final stop in Cushendun, the closest point between Ireland and Scotland with amazing views of Scotland on a clear day, then drive back to Belfast over the Glens of Antrim, taking in dramatic views along the Antrim Coast. Your tour ends back in central Belfast around 5pm - 6pm. Please note: Bringing a packed lunch is advised in order to maximise time on the tour.
Belfast Shore Excursion: Giants Causeway and Belfast Tour
Your tour begins at Belfast Cruise Terminal where your driver will be waiting for you to begin the tour. You will begin with a scenic drive up through the Glens of Antrim to the North Coast of Ireland. Enjoy amazing sights as you experience a panoramic drive along the North Coast of Antrim. Also called the Causeway coast, this area is considered an official Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The Antrim coast is breathtaking with rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, and wonderful views of Scotland. You will then enjoy ample time at the Giant's Causeway to make your way down to visit this famous World Heritage Site. Legend states that the Causeway's rocks were carved by Ireland's most famous Giant Warrior: the great Finn MacCoole. There is also a suggestion they may have been formed by Volcanic activity 60 million years ago. There is a charge of £8 payable at the site to visit the new Causeway visitor Center which has shops, a multimedia show and restaurants. After the Causeway, the tour will stop for one of the most impressive photo opportunities in Ireland, the magnificent Dunluce Castle. Part of this impressive ruin crumbled into the sea in the 1600's, Dunluce is connected to the mainland by a bridge and was once the stronghold of the McDonnell clan. The backdrop of the ocean and North Coast make this a really dramatic photo stop! In the afternoon, the tour will return to Belfast City for a panoramic sightseeing tour, where you will experience the highlights of this vibrant city, including City Hall, the River Lagan, Queens University, St Anne's cathedral and Prince Albert memorial Clock. After the panoramic tour, you will have free time for more sightseeing and shopping if your departure time allows. Please note, if your ship is leaving earlier than normal, the itinerary will be altered. If your cruise ship is departing late evening, you will be back to the ship after the itinerary has been completed and approximately 7 hours after you have departed. If your ship is departing slightly earlier, the tour shall be adjusted as necessary and get you back in ample time for departure.
2-Day Northern Ireland Tour from Dublin by Train: Belfast, Antrim Coast Road and Giant's Causeway
This 2-day guided trip by train and comfortable coach includes an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel plus breakfast – a delightful and comfortable way to experience the city of Belfast and the natural wonders of Northern Ireland!Day 1: Dublin – BelfastMeet your friendly host upon check-in at Dublin Connolly Station for your 1:20pm train departure, and head to your first destination – Belfast. When you arrive in the city, transfer with your guide by local train to your hotel on Victoria Street. You’ll have the rest of the afternoon and evening to get to know Belfast and explore as you like.Overnight: 4-star hotel in BelfastDay 2: Belfast – Dublin (B)Enjoy breakfast among members of your tour group before pickup from your hotel. Then, board your comfortable coach for the world-famous Antrim Coast Road!En route, cross the eye-catching greenery of the Glens of Antrim, a region that contains nine glens – or valleys -- which extend from the Antrim Plateau all the way to the coast. Stop in the lovely coastal town of Ballycastle where you can catch a glimpse of the Scottish coast on a clear day.Next, head to the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, which spans 65 feet (20 meters) to the island of Carrickarede. Open from March to October only, you can walk across it for a small local fee. Follow the short footpath down and stop for stunning views along the way. Then hold onto the handrails and look down at the gorgeous blue water 98 feet (30 meters) below.Continue to the stunning Giant's Causeway, renowned for its 40,000 interlocking basalt columns. It's fun to walk around atop the polygonal shapes, so be sure to wear good walking shoes. You’ll make a final photo stop at historical Dunluce Castle, whose medieval ruins teeter on the edge of a basalt outcropping over the sea, before your return to Belfast. Catch your train to Dublin (snacks available for purchase on board), arriving back at Dublin Heuston Station at 10:15pm.
Giant's Causeway, 'Game of Thrones' Private Tour from Belfast
Start you tour with a pick up from your Belfast accommodations in an executive Mercedes V Class or S Class. Drive through the Glens of Antrim and discover Carrickfergus Castle while observing the fantastic scenery. Next, test your nerves by walking over the Carrick a Rede rope bridge. Next, reach your destination, Giants Causeway. Giant's Causeway was created by an ancient volcanic eruption and is one of the top attractions in Ireland. Spend some time here before heading off to your next location.Once you have completed your tour of Giant's Causeway, visit Dunluce Castle and the Bushmills Distillery. Stop for some lunch at the Bushmills Hotel before driving back through the Dark Hedges. For your final stop on the tour, pay a visit to locations the television show, Game of Thrones, has filmed. Once the tour has come to completion, your driver will bring you back to your hotel.
Giant's Causeway, Glens of Antrim, N. Ireland Tour from Dublin
07:30: You will depart Dublin and begin our journey northward through the beautiful countryside. During our journey to Northern Ireland, you will be able to take a comfort break where you can enjoy some light refreshments before continuing on along the route. Our state-of-the-art Mercedes- Benz tour vehicle will seat no more than 16 passengers for maximum comfort.Once you cross the border into Northern Ireland, you will venture through the scenic glacier-carved landscape known as the Glens of Antrim. You will have the opportunity to view beautiful mountains, rollings hills, and magnificent coastal views of Rathlin Island and the Shore’s of Scotland.Giant’s CausewayOne of nature's most breathtaking sights, the causeway is made up of 40,000 hexagonal basalt columns that were created by volcanic activity 60 million years ago. However, legend has it that the Giant’s Causeway was used by legendary Irishman, Finn McCool, during his journey to fight the Scottish giant, Benandonner, and steal the most beautiful girl in all of the highlands. After viewing this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site, you will have time to stop for lunch where you can savor some local cuisine. With two hours and thirty minutes dedicated to the Causeway, you will have plenty of time to eat and experience this natural wonder.BelfastWhile in Northern Ireland’s capital you will have two hours to enjoy one of these two options, costs included;A) The legendary ocean liner RMS Titanic was built here in Belfast’s docklands, which used to be the leading manufacturer of ships in the world. In order to commemorate the loss of the notorious cruise liner they have created the Titanic Experience. Opened on the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking, the exhibition brings to life the 40,000 workers who built the famed vessel and unveils unseen details of the Titanic’s tragic sinking on her maiden voyage in 1912. You will have the opportunity to experience original artifacts and virtual reality exhibits while exploring one of Belfast’s most famed attractions.B) Belfast’s neighbourhoods are painted with infamous political murals and the prominent peace walls that are remnants and reminders of the conflict known as the Troubles (1969-1998). You will have the option to take a Black Taxi Tour of these neighborhoods where you can discover the dark history that lies behind these painting. The Black Taxi Tour guides are leading experts on the Troubles and are the perfect tour for those wanting to learn more about Ireland’s history.Return to DublinYou will depart Belfast and make our way back to Dublin where will arrive at approximately 19:30 after an awe- inspiring day. Choose to drop- off either in downtown Dublin or at the same hotel you were collected from.