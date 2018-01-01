Welcome to County Fermanagh

The least populated of Northern Ireland's six counties, Fermanagh is dominated by lakes and waterways. About 80km long, Lough Erne is made up of two sections: the Upper Lough to the south of Enniskillen, and the Lower Lough to the north. The two are connected by the River Erne, which begins its journey in County Cavan and meets the sea at Donegal Bay west of Ballyshannon. This is a great region for exploring with your own wheels, picnicking at will and enjoying no end of water sports and other aquatic activities.