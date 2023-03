The imposing Gothic-revival Tullynally Castle is the seat of the Pakenham family and, although closed to visitors, its 12 hectares of gardens and parkland are an enchanting place to roam. Ornamental lakes, a Chinese and a Tibetan garden, and a stately stretch of 200-year-old yews are some of the highlights. A tearoom in the castle courtyard opens Thursday to Sunday from April to September.

The gardens are 2km northwest of Castlepollard off the R395.