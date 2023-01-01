Cavan County Museum

Located inside a former convent, this museum's wide-ranging collection includes a huge array of 18th-, 19th- and 20th-century costumes and relics from the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle Ages, including the Celtic Killycluggin stone and the three-faced Corleck Head, as well as a 1000-year-old boat excavated from Lough Errill. There’s also a large feature on Irish sports. Outside, the kid-friendly WWI Trench Experience has sound effects along its dug-out, sandbagged trenches.