Centred on a collection of thatched cottages, the Loughcrew Megalithic Centre encompasses a museum detailing the megalithic wonders hereabouts, as well as a cafe (dishes €3.50 to €7), a hostel (dorm/double/glamping yurt €23/45/55), a campground (tent per person €10) and a craft shop with stunning photography of the area, including cairns that aren't accessible to the public. Special equinox events take place here. It runs tours by arrangement of Cairn T (€12 including tea, coffee and scones).